Embattled Rep. George Santos goes to karaoke amid looming ethics probe, considered singing 'I Will Survive'

Will the real George Santos please stand up?

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York went to a karaoke bar on Wednesday night and considered singing "I Will Survive" amid his looming ethics probe.

Santos, who claimed in an interview that he faced an assassination attempt , was spotted at Hill Country Barbecue in Washington, D.C., which hosts a popular live band karaoke night in the bar downstairs that is frequented by Capitol Hill interns, staff and lawmakers.

GEORGE SANTOS SPARS WITH DRAG QUEEN IN TENSE TWITTER BATTLE

The embattled New York congressman – who is facing a House ethics probe for falsifying his background, education and professional resume – reportedly considered singing Gloria Gaynor’s hit song "I Will Survive" but opted not to take the stage.

Currently, the New York Republican is facing several investigations at the local, state and federal levels.

Santos had lied about his work and education history, connections to an alleged Ponzi scheme, his mother's death and that he had previously been married to a woman despite now being openly gay.

He is also accused of using a fake animal charity in 2016 to scam a disabled veteran by raising money for their dog's cancer treatment and then keeping the funds himself. Santos denies the allegation.

Santos has faced calls to resign from Republicans and Democrats in Congress and numerous New York State Republicans. Santos said earlier this month that he would resign if the 142,000 people who voted for him asked him to.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., said on Tuesday that Santos would be booted from Congress if the House Ethics Committee’s investigation concludes he broke the law.

McCarthy has largely defended Santos against calls for his resignation. The speaker has condemned some of Santos' conduct, but Tuesday was the first instance in which he suggested potential consequences for the New York Republican.

"If for some way when we go through Ethics, and he has broken the law, then we will remove him," McCarthy told reporters at a press conference outside his office.

Santos' office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digitals’ Landon Mion contributed reporting.