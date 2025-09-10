Elon Musk agrees with JD Vance on the 'big lie the Democrats told about violent crime'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business tycoon Elon Musk agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assertion that the bulk of violent crime is perpetrated by a small pool of people who should be locked up.

"The big lie the Democrats told about violent crime is that it's ‘systemic’ and therefore no one's really responsible. If the ‘system’ is to blame then you fund a bunch of nonprofits that don't do anything besides give jobs to underqualified radicals," Vance noted in a post on X. "The reality is that the gross majority of violent crime is committed by a very small group of people and we should be throwing them in prison."

Musk agreed, saying that people who have greater sympathy for those likely to perpetrate murder than for those at risk of becoming murder victims are "disgusting."

RAND PAUL RIPS JD VANCE'S ASSERTION THAT EXECUTING CARTEL MEMBERS IS THE 'BEST USE OF OUR MILITARY

"Yes," he commented when sharing Vance's post. "What it comes down to is this: Do you have more sympathy for those highly likely to commit murder or more for those at risk of being murdered? If the former, you are a disgusting human being and yet so many on the radical left choose this!"

Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Texas also shared Vance's post.

VANCE ISSUES MIDTERM WARNING, SAYS DEMOCRATS' ANGER COULD DRIVE 2026 TURNOUT

"The crime and homeless industrial complexes Democrats have set up with NGOs and nonprofits' aren’t designed to solve problems," the congresswoman asserted. "Rather, they are fraudulent entities which exist to launder taxpayer dollars to enrich themselves, their friends, and further radical, pro-criminal policies that only endanger hard working Americans."

Musk has also advocated for locking up repeat violent criminals for life.

ELON MUSK OPINES ON ‘MAJOR DRIVER OF WHITE MALES BECOMING TRANS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A second conviction for aggravated violent crime should get life imprisonment," he wrote on X.