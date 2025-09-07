Vance issues midterm warning, says Democrats’ anger could drive 2026 turnout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance issued a warning to Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms, saying that while many in his party may be satisfied with the Trump administration’s performance, complacency could put their vision at risk.

"You’ve got the far-left fanatics… they’re very angry right now, and they’re very motivated," Vance told Fox News’ Lara Trump in an interview Saturday.

He argued that while GOP voters are generally pleased with the administration’s record on major issues like the economy, crime and the border, outrage over those successes will drive Democrats to the polls.

"Because we’ve done so much of what we said we were going to do, our people aren’t angry," he said of Republicans.

But he warned that Democrats will be mobilized by issues such as crime in major cities and the border.

Vance urged all who support the MAGA agenda—regardless of party affiliation—to get out and vote to prevent Democrats from undoing their work.

"If you want to give the government over to people who are defending murderers on the streets of D.C., then don't vote. But if you actually want to continue to secure the southern border and combat this inflation problem, you've got to get out there and vote and give us that ability to continue accomplishing great things for the American people," he said.

Some Republicans are already looking past 2026, with Vance among those floated as potential 2028 contenders to carry the torch beyond President Donald Trump's second term.

Though Vance brushed aside 2028 speculation, he made clear that his immediate priority is the job at hand and rallying Republicans to hold the line in 2026 to retain the party’s long-term vision.

"I think if I do end up running, it's not going to be given to me either on the Republican side or on the national side, so I'm just going to keep on working hard," he said.

"This is the most important job that I've ever had. It may be the most important job I ever have outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I'm going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out."