Democratic socialist Mamdani ally mounts bid for US House of Representatives

New York state Assemblymember Claire Valdez, an ally of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has mounted a bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I’m a union organizer, Assemblymember, and democratic socialist running for Congress in NY-07. I came to politics through low-wage jobs and the labor movement. That’s the perspective I’ll bring to Washington to take on oligarchy, fascism, and war — and win for working people," she wrote in a post on X.

Valdez has called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"When we called this administration fascist last year, we were called hyperbolic. We were called hysterical," she said in recent public remarks.

"We must abolish ICE at the federal level," she asserted, calling it a "militarized terrorist organization that is destroying our country."

Her campaign website makes clear that she is an advocate for "Medicare for All."

"Claire will fight to pass Medicare for All, paid for by taxing billionaires and corporations that have rigged the system, and deliver universal health care for every New Yorker," the site notes.

"Housing is a human right — but Congress has chosen to side with landlords and speculators instead of working people. Claire will fight to guarantee safe, affordable housing for all, because housing is not a commodity. It’s a necessity," the site also states.

Valdez will compete in a Democratic primary in June for the seat being vacated by Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

Velazquez, who currently represents the Empire State's 7th Congressional District, is not seeking re-election in 2026. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso already announced his 2026 primary bid for the House seat last year.