Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, 'a good chunk behind' last quarter, campaign says

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have found a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking, as her campaign's fundraising efforts reportedly had a sharp decline in the fourth quarter.

CNBC first reported Friday that the Warren campaign had raised "just over $17 million" in the final quarter ahead of a Dec. 31 Federal Election Commission deadline; that figure represents a drop of about 30 percent from the campaign's $24.6 million haul in the third quarter.

“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million. That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” an email from the Warren campaign read. "Elizabeth Warren needs your help. Right now. The goal is $20 million for the quarter -- that's how much the campaign needs to keep our plans on track."

The email continued: "But if the numbers don’t pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary. And that plan is central to her path to victory."

This comes as Warren has seen a dip in the polls in recent weeks, as well.

In the latest Fox News poll, the Massachusetts senator trails at a distant third place with 13 percent, while former Vice President Joe Biden holds on to a commanding lead at 30 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has 20 percent of likely Democratic voters.

Warren made headlines at the most recent Democratic debate when she aggressively went after South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for holding a recent fundraiser at a California "wine cave."

"Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States," she said during the debate.

Buttigieg fired back by saying he was the only candidate on the stage who was neither a millionaire nor a billionaire, telling Warren, "This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass."

