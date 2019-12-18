Rep. Elise Stefanik accuses opponent of succumbing to 'far-left Hollywood' over impeachment

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accused her opponent of “succumbing to the pressure of” Hollywood by declaring that she would vote in favor of impeachment.

Democrat Tedra Cobb, who is challenging Stefanik in New York’s 21st District, recently said she would vote in favor of impeaching President Trump. The outspoken Republican took to Twitter to declare she would use the tidbit in 2020.

“My Far Left opponent #TaxinTedra supports impeachment,” Stefanik wrote. "We look forward to telling every voter in #NY21. This is a campaign between bipartisan #Results vs. Far Left Hollywood #Resistance. Thank you #TaxinT for succumbing to the pressure of Tinseltown.”

Cobb’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hollywood is notoriously liberal and many celebrities have been outspoken critics of Trump. Cobb has a platform that aligns with Hollywood on many hot topics, such as addressing environmental issues and extreme weather events.

Stefanik has emerged as a central figure on the Republican opposition to Democratic impeachment efforts and a top antagonist of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Last month Stefanik was featured prominently as tensions boiled over during public impeachment hearings, with Schiff famously slamming his gavel and arguing that she was not allowed to speak under committee rules: "The gentlewoman will suspend."

Meanwhile, Cobb has taken shots at Stefanik, recently tweeting that she is “beneath the dignity of her office.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.