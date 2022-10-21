El Paso, Texas to stop bussing migrants after Biden uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel Venezuelans

Democrat-run El Paso, Texas will no longer bus migrants to New York City and Chicago, citing the recently unveiled "decompression strategy" pushed by the White House.

President Biden's administration last week moved to expel incoming Venezuelan immigrants back to Mexico until Title 42, which was first introduced under former President Trump.

Immigration activist groups are expressing their concern with the Biden administration’s announcement that it will start expelling Venezuelans to Mexico using the Title 42 public health order — reducing entry pathways to a limited parole program.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it is launching a new large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico that includes increased checkpoints, a surge in resources and a crackdown on human smuggling.

The change in policy was noted by New York City Mayor Eric Adams — New York has been a prominent recipient of overflow immigrants from southern regions, including El Paso.

In a press conference Thursday, Adams repeated his assessment that the influx of illegal immigrants to the city was "unsustainable," but claimed the new Title 42 policies were helping the system normalize.

"Without a doubt it is unsustainable, and I stated that two weeks ago. I called on the president to do a decompression strategy. We believe that strategy is working," Adams said.

Adams explained that the rate of migrant arrivals has slowed, just after the city opened an expensive migrant processing center on Randall's Island, and that El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser assured him there would be no more buses from El Paso to New York City.

"We were seeing anywhere from nine to 10 buses in the city. We saw two in the last few days. We received a call from El Paso. The mayor's stated that he would no longer send buses here to New York due to that decompression strategy," Adams said.

Adams went on to thank El Paso and White House officials for their help. "I think the team responded to this crisis and I have to take my hat off to the interagency partnership. We were prepared. We did not panic. And we sent a very clear message of what we needed from the federal government, what we had to do here in the city."

The decision to stop bussing illegal immigrants is an about-face from previous comments from El Paso lawmakers.

Leeser was reportedly considering a declaration of emergency over the uncontrolled influx of migrants. Leeser allegedly told a member of the El Pas City Council in a private conversation that the White House has urged him not to declare a state of emergency.

"He told me the White House asked him not to," Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez told the New York Post.

