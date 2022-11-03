Drag show showdown: GOP fights to terminate psychologists who support sexually explicit material in schools

House Republicans from South Carolina are demanding that their state’s school system end its relationship with an association of psychologists that opposes their effort to end drag shows and other sexually explicit programs for kids.

Reps. Jeff Duncan, Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, William Timmons and Joe Wilson on Thursday urged South Carolina’s superintendent of education to sever all relationships with the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) and its state-level affiliate, after that group came out in opposition to legislation that would ban the use of federal funds for drag shows, drag queen story hours and other events they say are inappropriate for children.

"Explicit sexual content should not be a part of our children’s public education, and NASP’s desire to push this agenda raises concerns about their resources and training materials being used in our schools," the lawmakers wrote. "We ask that your office require that all public schools and school districts terminate any association with NASP and their South Carolina affiliate, as well as ensure that none of their training materials or resources are being utilized in South Carolina’s schools."

They sent the letter after NASP wrote to members of Congress opposing the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act. That bill aims to stop using federal funds to expose children under 10 to sexualized themes and "radical gender theory."

In their October letter to lawmakers, NASP warned that the bill is "harmful" because it would "essentially erase LGBTQ+ people" from society and "severely limit the rights of parents to participate in their child’s education."

"NASP has long supported policies and practices that ensure the safety and well-being of all students, including those who are transgender and gender diverse," NASP wrote. The group said the proposed legislation from Republicans is in "direct conflict with our ethical standards, our positions, and the position of all major medical, mental health, and education organizations."

"We urge you to publicly condemn H.R. 9197," the group said of the bill. "This legislation will cause harm to LGBTQ+ people and their families and deny them the dignity that every person deserves."

The GOP letter to South Carolina’s top education official alleges NASP and its state-level affiliate support efforts to indoctrinate children in their radical cause.

"The Stop Sexualization of Children Act simply prohibits the federal government from implementing and funding any sexually-oriented program, event or literature for children under the age of 10 years old," the Republicans wrote. "NASP’s statement in opposition to this legislation makes egregious and dangerous claims in support of explicit sexual education and gender identity indoctrination to young children, and advocates for allowing children under the age of 10 years old to be exposed to sexually explicit content."

Rep. Duncan told Fox News Digital that any group that advocates for sexually explicit programming in schools should not be allowed "anywhere near our schools."

"We have a responsibility to stand up to left-wing ideologues attempting to indoctrinate our children with explicit content and sexual ideologies," he said. "The fact that the National Association of School Psychologists so adamantly opposes legislation that would simply protect our children’s innocence is egregious, and our public schools should have no association with such a dangerous organization."

The GOP bill would end federal funding for all sexually explicit material for kids under 10 but takes specific aim at events involving drag queens.

"State and local library systems, museums and other educational institutions that receive federal grants have purchased sexually-oriented literature and materials that target preadolescent children and teach them about concepts like masturbation, pornography, sexual acts and gender transition," the legislation warns.

"Private organizations, state government agencies, and local government agencies have made use of federal grants to host and promote sexually oriented events like drag queen story hours and burlesque shows," it said.