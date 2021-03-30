Dr. Scott Atlas blasts 'despicable' Birx and Fauci 'trying to overtly rewrite history' on coronavirus, Trump

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of former President Trump's coronavirus task force, blasted his ex-colleagues Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, after they went on CNN and tried to 'rewrite history.'

Atlas told "The Ingraham Angle" that Birx' and Fauci's comments about Trump were "despicable," and that the pair are trying to blame their critics for the socioeconomic and medical problems across the country, despite it being their policies that led to the crises.

In a clip played by host Laura Ingraham, Fauci told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta that he was "shocked" when Trump tweeted that Virginia and Michigan should be "liberated" from lockdown orders.

Meanwhile, Birx told Gupta that she in turn was disheartened when, during an April 2020 meeting, Trump declared he would "never shut the country down again," and that with the exception of the first 100,000 deaths from the initial coronavirus "surge," the rest could have been "mitigated or decreased substantially" if the correct actions were taken by the White House at the time.

The comments enraged Atlas. "We are witnessing something incredible which is people trying to overtly rewrite history. It's the most insane thing I have ever seen. Of all the insanity I saw in the White House, this is the most despicable," he said.

"What they are doing -- these are people that advocated for curfews, lockdowns, school closures, the business restrictions, the lack of group visits for your own family and those were implemented. Those were the policies on the ground of almost every single state including the ones that Fauci just mentioned."

"Now they are saying the people who criticize the policies that were implemented are responsible for the failures of the policies that were implemented," Atlas added.

Atlas told Ingraham he should have expected such commentary because his contrarian views never fit with the rest of the task force team.

"This is insane, it is despicable. I'm shocked but I shouldn't be... These people don't know the truth if it hit them in the head," he said.

"You're blaming people for criticizing what was done and those are the people on your show who wanted what was done. They ought to look in the mirror and they ought to go on TV and apologized if they think 500,000 people died, they were the cause of the policy, they recommended the policy."

He also dismissed criticisms from Adm. Brett Giroir and ex-Trump CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.

Redfield told CNN that Atlas' viewpoint "allowed him to ill-inform a lot of people" and "negate Birx, Fauci and [former FDA Commissioner Stephen] Hahn's voice." Giroir, meanwhile, said that he found some of Atlas' recommendations to be "fallacy."

In response, Atlas said the two ex-officials don't understand what their positions truly represented, and they have no regard for the economic impact of their decisions.

"I'm speechless, again they don't understand what they advocated was done. I was the one brought in because I was the only one who cared what was happening by shutting down medical care, closing schools, closing businesses, destroying low income families, sacrificing our children," he said.