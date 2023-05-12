Dozens of House Republicans demand Biden take cognitive test or drop out of 2024 race

FIRST ON FOX: Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson led a letter of 61 Republicans demanding President Biden take a cognitive test or pull out of the 2024 presidential race.

Jackson, a former White House doctor, and the Republicans wrote that, in light of Biden’s 2024 presidential re-election campaign announcement, they were concerned with his "current cognitive state and ability to serve another term as President."

"We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should document and demonstrate sound mental abilities," the Republicans wrote.

"While you have undergone two physical exams during your presidency, one on November 19, 2021, and another on February 16, 2023, there is no indication you have had any cognitive assessment, or if you have, such results were concealed from the public," they continued.

The Republicans wrote that, following Biden’s February physical, the White House physician Kevin O’Connor "claimed you were a ‘healthy, vigourous, 80-year-old male, who is fit successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief.’"

"However, this is a statement based on a physical exam that excluded the evaluation of your cognitive and mental abilities, which is where our concerns, and the concerns of the American public, lie," they wrote.

Jackson and his 61 Republican colleagues noted the three separate "letters on this issue" since Biden took office and that the president has "failed to respond to any of these letters and have actively ignored the requests of over 50 Members of Congress for you to submit to a cognitive exam."

"While you and your staff dismiss these inquiries, the American people continue to question your mental and cognitive abilities and lose faith in your ability to lead this country," they wrote, pointing to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll that found 57% of voters "do not believe you are mentally fit to serve as President or have doubts about your mental fitness."

"When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities. Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected. Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence."

"These incidents are so common and noticeable that if you search ‘Biden gaffes’ online, over 14,000,000 results appear," the lawmakers wrote. "These incidents and the rate at which they occur are highly concerning and cast doubt upon your ability to execute the duties required of the President of the United States."

The Republicans wrote that U.S. citizens "should have absolute confidence in their President and know that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief."

Additionally, the lawmakers said the "American people deserve complete transparency" on the president’s "mental capabilities" and that the country’s national security "relies on a cognitively sound Commander in Chief," blasting Biden as not fitting "that bill."

"Therefore, we call on you to either renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public," the Republicans wrote. "Successful completion of this type of exam will ease the minds of the concerned American public and prove that you are capable of performing the duties required by the President of the United States."

"More importantly, failure of such a test will allow you to come to terms with the many failures of your administration over the past two years and allow a mentally fit leader to emerge," they continued.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates pointed Fox News Digital to his previous comments on Jackson’s calls for Biden to take a cognitive test.

"I honestly don’t care about Ronny Jackson’s ‘look at me’ routine," Bates said. "But if y’all get any mail from Nick Riviera, please don’t be a stranger."

Bates was referring to "The Simpsons" character Dr. Nick Riviera — better known as Dr. Nick — who is a quack medical doctor with shady credentials.

Jackson has been vocal in his calls for Biden to take a cognitive test since the president took office in 2021.

The Texas Republican’s letter has been circulating since last month and garnered dozens of GOP signatures, including prominent lawmakers House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, House chief deputy whip Guy Reschanthaler of Pennsylvania, and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

