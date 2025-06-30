Dozens arrested at Capitol while protesting Republican tax and spending cut bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Capitol Police arrested dozens of demonstrators inside the Capitol rotunda and outside Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as members of the Senate continued to debate President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill."

The Associated Press said demonstrators were protesting the Republican tax and spending cut bill at two different sites.

One of the sites was the Capitol Rotunda, and the other was at an intersection near the U.S. Capitol Building.

U.S. Capitol Police told the AP those arrested face charges such as crowding, obstructing and incommoding.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Capitol Police for additional information about the arrests.

Images of the protests inside the rotunda showed demonstrators holding signs that read, "cuts to SNAP are policy murder." One man participating in the demonstration had a shirt which read, "Poor People’s Campaign."

Outside the Capitol, some of the demonstrators carried black wooden coffins with red signs that read, "178,000 People In Florida Will Lose Medicaid," "This Coffin Represents Policy Murder," and "574,000 People in Florida Will Lose SNAP."

Other coffins had signs representing similar numbers, but in states like West Virginia, Illinois and Kentucky.

Several people who were demonstrating wore religious attire as well.

One of the groups at the protests was called Repairers of the Breach. In a statement obtained by the AP, the organization claimed to have led the effort, adding that the demonstration continues a tradition of nonviolent actions at the Capitol, confronting unjust policies and calling the nation to higher ground.

The protests come as Republican lawmakers sprint to meet a July 4 deadline to pass a massive piece of legislation to advance Trump’s agenda.

The budget reconciliation bill, if passed, will advance the president’s agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt. The legislation is currently in the hands of the Senate.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.