Donna Brazile: Biden's advisers should have better prepared him for Kamala Harris debate challenge

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile faulted the Biden campaign Monday for not adequately preparing the former vice president for a stern challenge from Sen. Kamala Harris at last week's debate.

Speaking on "Outnumbered," Brazile responded to the criticism of Joe Biden, particularly from Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Cory Booker, over several of his recent comments on race. But the former DNC interim chairwoman said the line of attack from Harris on busing should have been expected in the lead-up to Biden's first debate appearance.

"If you were advising Vice President Biden, why didn't you prepare for that in terms of the debate? Why didn't you understand?" she asked, expressing the opinion that Biden should have responded with a forward-looking statement about race in America.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN DEFENDS FORMER VP AFTER DEBATE

Brazile, who said she experienced forced busing growing up outside New Orleans, said Biden did not answer the question "properly," emphasizing that the issue of forced busing was highly divisive.

She also agreed that Biden made an offensive comment Friday about kids wearing "hoodies."

Biden said that he envisioned a society in which everyone realizes the "kid in the hoodie might be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger." Booker, D-N.J., quickly challenged Biden on his word choice, saying in a tweet that the issue was about more than just a hoodie.

"It's about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place. Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way," said Booker.

Prior to the debate, Booker and Harris had already criticized Biden for a comment in which he touted that he was able to maintain "civility" with political rivals in the Senate, including segregationist senators.

Brazile ended by saying that the debate exchange hurt Biden, but cautioned people not to "rule [him] out," calling Biden "one hell of a fighter."