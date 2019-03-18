Donna Brazile: Dems must 'stop yelling at each other'

Former Democratic National Party chairwoman Donna Brazile made her Fox News contributor debut Monday, saying Democrats within the party must “stop yelling at each other.” She also called former first-daughter Chelsea Clinton a leader and a healer for handling a confrontation this past weekend.

“I think we have to lower the temperature, lower the rhetoric. We need to stop yelling at each other,” Brazile said on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” in response to a video of Clinton being confronted by an angry activist.

“This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” Activist Leen Dweik told Clinton, blaming her in part for the massacre of 50 Muslims by a white nationalist in New Zealand last week.

“I’m so sorry that you feel that way, certainly it was never my intention, I do believe words matter,” Clinton said calmly.

Dweik, along with Rose Asaf who filmed the confrontation, were upset that Clinton condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for anti-Semitic comments.

“There’s no question that we’re a big tent party but we do not in any way tolerate any forms of bigotry, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, racism,” Brazile added. “We’re not going to allow these ‘ism’s’ to divide us and distract us from what we’d like to accomplish as Americans.”

Brazile praised Clinton for her composure during the tense video.

"Chelsea Clinton is a woman of valor and I admire her courage and the way that she was composed during that entire process. But she is a leader and I also believe that she is a healer," Brazile said.

Brazile also told Perino that 2020’s crop of Democratic presidential hopefuls offers a new path for an America that is looking for leadership.

“I think the American people… they want leadership. They want someone who’s not only compassionate but who empathize with their plight,” Brazile said. “One of the things that President Trump was able to do in 2016 was to reach those voters who felt like they belong on the outskirts of hope. And he said ‘I will fight for you, I’m going to bring you jobs back.’”

“But I think what Democrats will offer is a new path, a new direction with policies that will lift everybody up and give everyone whether you’re poor, part of the middle-class a fair shot and a fair chance,” Brazile added.