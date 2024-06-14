Expand / Collapse search
DOJ won't prosecute AG Garland for contempt for refusal to turn over audio from Biden, Hur interview

The House voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio of President Biden's interview with Robert Hur

Louis Casiano Fox News
The Justice Department will not prosecute U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over contempt, according to a letter sent from the agency to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday. 

The House voted Wednesday to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

The vote came after months of digging by House Republicans to try to bring into public view as much material from the special counsel interview as possible.

