DOJ sought account information of top Trump White House lawyer: report

Apple informed former Trump administration White House counsel Don McGahn that the Justice Department subpoenaed information about an email account of his in 2018, and forbade Apple from letting him know, according to a New York Times report.

McGahn’s wife also received a notice of the same kind, the report said, with one source telling the newspaper that Apple received the subpoena on Feb. 23 and another saying it came from a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Fox News reached out to Apple and the Justice Department for comment but they did not immediately respond.

The report was light on details about the DOJ’s investigation, noting that it was unknown what federal investigators were looking into, or whether McGahn himself was their primary focus or someone with whom he had been in contact. A Times source told the publication that Apple did not tell McGahn what they had turned over.

The Times report did note that Apple received the McGahn subpoena weeks after another subpoena related to an investigation of leaked information related to the Russia probe. That subpoena, reported by the Times last week, covered information including records belonging to California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both fierce critics of Trump while he was in office.