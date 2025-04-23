Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

AG Pam Bondi announces 'greatest hits' amid DOGE cuts, including $250K to work with jailed trans inmates

Some of the grants included $2 million for national listening sessions of 'of individuals with lived experience'

Louis Casiano
The Justice Department released some of its "greatest hits" when it continues to slash millions of dollars of wasteful grants, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday. 

Among the money that will be saved is $2 million that was used for "national listening sessions of individuals with lived experience," as well as $695,000 for "a parallel convergent mixed-methods case study research design to assess the efficacy of police departments’ LGBTQ liaison services."

The agency will save another $250,000 used to fund a grant for "working with incarcerated transgender individuals providing gender-affirming care to including housing in gender-appropriate facilities."

"More to come," Bondi wrote on X. 

Pam Bondi and the FBI J. Edgar Hoover building logo

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday said the Justice Department slashed more money in "wasteful" grants.  (Getty Images)

The moves are part of a larger effort by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to get rid of wasteful spending and downsize the scope of the federal government. 

Scissors cutting up a credit card

DOGE is slashing wasteful government spending. (iStock)

Last week, DOGE announced it had worked with the U.S. National Science Foundation to cancel 402 "wasteful" diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) grants, which will save $233 million, including $1 million for "Antiracist Teacher Leadership for Statewide Transformation."

Justice Department seal

DOGE slashed $2 million that was used for "national listening sessions of individuals with lived experience" at the Justice Department. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"Today, NSF announced it is terminating awards not aligned with agency priorities, ensuring current & new awards are consistent with our mission," the NSF said at the time.  

