DNC to require at least one female moderator at each primary debate

The Democratic National Committee is implementing a new requirement that each of their 12 upcoming presidential debates feature at least one female moderator, Fox News has confirmed.

The first debates are June 26-27 in Miami. The second set of debates is on July 30-31 in Detroit.

DNC UPS THRESHOLDS FOR UPCOMING PRIMARY DEBATES, MAKING IT HARDER FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY

The requirement about female moderators was first reported this week by Refinery 29.

"The DNC is committed to an inclusive and fair debate process," DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill told the website. "That means that all 12 DNC sanctioned debates will feature a diverse group of moderators and panelists including women and people of color, ensuring that the conversations reflect the concerns of all Americans."

It comes as it was revealed this week that the DNC is making it more difficult for presidential candidates to qualify for the third and fourth round of primary debates.

The doubling of the thresholds comes as some of the White House hopefuls still gunning to make the first and second rounds of debates are criticizing the DNC’s mandates to make the debate stage. They say it’s not the national party committee’s job to be “winnowing the field” so early in the race.

The DNC announced on Wednesday that to qualify for the third round of debates – which they say will be held on September 12 and 13 -- candidates must receive two percent or more support in at least four national or early voting state polls recognized by the national party. The threshold for the first two rounds of debates is one percent in three polls.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.