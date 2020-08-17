DNC convention speakers: What to know about Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be on a slate of speakers who will speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

Klobuchar, a former prosecutor and Minnesota native, was the first woman to be elected to represent the state in the U.S. Senate. She has held the seat since 2007.

The three-term senator is seen as a centrist within the Democratic Party and often talks about her ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans.

Earlier this year, Klobuchar was among a large field of Democrats who had sought the 2020 presidential nomination, running as a pragmatic Midwesterner who has passed more than 100 bills.

During her bid for the White House, Klobuchar saw promise in New Hampshire and Nevada. Her best finish of the primary was in New Hampshire, where she came in third.

However, on March 3, she dropped out and threw her support behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before the crucial “Super Tuesday” contests after struggling to win support from Black voters.

After conceding, she told supporters: “I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his.”

Currently, she sits as a member of the Joint Economic Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee. She also serves as the ranking member on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights.

