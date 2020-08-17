DNC Convention speakers: What to know about John Kerry

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is slated to appear Tuesday evening as a speaker at the Democratic National Convention, which will take place mostly virtually from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

Kerry served as Senator of Massachusetts from 1985 to 2013, where he fought for campaign finance reform, investment in public education, and deficit reduction.

During his freshman term, Kerry convinced a bipartisan congressional committee to open hearings into the Iran-Contra Affair. He also pursued scandals in banking and worked with the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain to normalize relations with Vietnam by clearing up the status of American veterans declared prisoners of war or missing in action.

In addition, he served as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee from 2009-2013.

Kerry previously ran for president in 2004, serving as the Democratic nominee in the race against former president George W. Bush where he lost by a slim margin. In 2004, he also formed a PAC providing a prominent source of funding for Democratic candidates in subsequent elections.

In February 2013, Kerry joined the Obama administration as Secretary of State, succeeding Hillary Clinton. During his tenure, Kerry helped draft the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and helped create P5+1, an international group comprised of the United States and other permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom, as well as Germany, whose goal is to place limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a reduction in sanctions.

In 2019, Kerry was a key figure in the creation of World War Zero, an organization dedicated to fighting climate change.

Recently, Kerry applauded the historic peace agreement struck between the United Arab Emirates and Israel calling it "a welcome step that builds on years of work to advance regional peace."

He added the agreement "saves the Trump Admin from the blunder of promoting West Bank annexation, and leaves open prospects for a final Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement based on a two state solution, realizing the ultimate vision of a lasting peace between Israel and all its neighbors."

Kerry, an outspoken critic of President Trump, has also campaigned for former Vice President Joe Biden during the 2020 election and commended his decision to pick California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"Congrats @KamalaHarris!, Kerry tweeted. "@JoeBiden wrote the book on the modern vice presidency and chose someone who is equally smart, capable, and serious to break the most stubborn glass ceiling and rewrite that playbook again."

The Democratic Convention will air tonight starting at 9 p.m. eastern time.