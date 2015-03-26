Disgraced IMF Chief Was Gearing Up for French Presidential Election With 'Yes We Kahn' Slogan

Long before Dominique Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York on sexual assault charges, supporters of his once-possible bid for French presidency rolled out a tagline based on President Obama’s famous campaign slogan, “Yes, we can.”

The slogan plastered on T-shirts by official and unofficial Strauss-Kahn-for-French-president supporters: “Yes, We Kahn”

His official 2012 French presidential campaign group sells shirts online in red, blue, white and black, all bearing the slogan.

There is even video footage that purports to be of the IMF chief himself wearing a “Yes, we Kahn” T-shirt to a soccer game in the U.S.

In another nod to Obama’s presidential campaign, various French supporters of Strauss-Kahn have been selling what appears to be unofficial T-shirts with an image of the IMF chief’s face in the style of Shepard Fairey's iconic image of President Obama.

The Fairey portrait has since been acquired by the National Portrait Gallery.

Twitter user David A has been promoting www.teeshirtyeswekahn.com, a site hawking a Fairey-esque image with the tagline “Yes, we Kahn.”

"Allez tous ensemble: Yes We Kahn!!” he tells his twitter followers.

The website shows scrolling images of people of assorted ages jumping in the air, posing on bikes, wearing leather jackets, all wearing “Yes, We Kahn” apparel.