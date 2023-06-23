Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Director of National Intelligence releases declassified COVID origins report

The declassified COVID-19 report was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Biden misses deadline to declassify COVID-19 documents Video

Biden misses deadline to declassify COVID-19 documents

Author of ‘Apocalypse Never’ and Public founder Michael Shellenberger questions the handling of the dissemination COVID documents by Fauci and Biden on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released the declassified COVID-19 origins report to members of Congress.

Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Feb. 3, 2021.  (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

READ THE REPORT BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE.

"The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) today released ‘The Potential Links Between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic’ report," a statement from the ODNI reads. "The COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023 required the Intelligence Community to declassify information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic."

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

