Durbin says amnesty bid not viable now as 'overwhelming' number flood border

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., offered a bleak outlook for Democrats' immigration agenda on Monday as the administration struggles to process a flood of migrants at the southern border.

"Well, I don't see. I don't see a means of reaching it," he said when asked about pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants. "I want it. And I think we are much more likely to deal with discrete elements."

Durbin, who is responsible for gathering votes in the Senate, said he thought the Democrat-controlled House might not have the votes for comprehensive reform.

"I think Speaker Pelosi has discovered that she doesn't have support for the comprehensive bill in the House. And I think that indicates where it is in the Senate as well," he said.

Durbin's comments come as leading Republicans have denounced the Biden administration for not preparing adequately for an influx of migrants, many of whom are minors. While the administration resisted for weeks calling the situation a "crisis," Durbin acknowledged Monday that "the numbers that are coming are overwhelming."

Congress has struggled for years to achieve compromise on the various policy areas that constitute immigration reform.

Biden has made the issue a priority for his administration, pushing a controversial measure to provide a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants.

The House of Representatives is reportedly set to take up two immigration bills this week, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for DREAMERs and create a system for farm workers to apply for legal status.