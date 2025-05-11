DHS says Massachusetts city council member 'incited chaos' as ICE arrested 'violent criminal alien'

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said a Worcester, Massachusetts city council member "incited chaos" when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a violent criminal illegal alien on Thursday.

"District Councilor for the City of Worcester [Etel] Haxhiaj pulled a political stunt and incited chaos by trying to obstruct law enforcement. ICE officers and local police regained control of the situation and ICE arrested Ferreira de Oliveira," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "The previous administration’s open border policies allowed this criminal to illegally enter our country in August of 2022. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem this criminal is off our streets."

DHS went on to describe Oliveira as a "violent criminal alien." The agency said she was arrested by local police for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

Tense video emerged over the weekend of Oliveira's arrest. A rowdy crowd of about 25 people gathered and disrupted the operation. Police called it a "chaotic incident."

The video showed a group of residents chanting "don’t take the mother" and "no warrant" after a woman was led into an SUV by uniformed ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Before the vehicle pulled away, other women are seen placing their hands on the front hood of an SUV and screaming in protest.

The Worcester Police Patrol Officers’ Union said in a press release that the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday and that police were dispatched for a call from federal law enforcement officers who needed assistance due to a hostile and uncooperative crowd.

"Officers arriving on scene continued to call for more officers as the scene continued to escalate rapidly," the union said. "Police officers respond to a variety of highly emotional calls daily and there is nothing that can be more emotional or difficult to deal with than a call that involves times when families are separated or arrested or taken into custody in front of other family members. These types of calls for assistance can be extremely dangerous and place officers at a high risk of injury due to the high emotions people feel at the time."

All available police officers from Worcester were dispatched to the scene, the union continued, and "for obvious reasons" the officers became concerned for their safety.

Federal and local authorities were "threatened, abused and even assaulted" at the scene, the union said.

"Such conduct cannot be tolerated or condoned. Because some protesters threatened officers' safety, police had to make additional arrests," the union said. "Of particular concern in this case, one of our elected policy makers and someone who has created this difficult task for the police, District 5 City Councilor, Etel Haxhiaj, incited aggression towards the police during the incident.

"This councilor participated in the conduct of the unruly crowd and eventually assaulted both Worcester police and federal law enforcement officers on scene. Her behavior also emboldened others to act in this manner," the union added. "The conduct of this anti-police activist councilor is deplorable and unacceptable. Regardless of political opinions or views, city officials should never condone the assault of an officer and flat-out disregard to the point of violent opposition, the authority of police to maintain safety and public order."

As a result, the union said it is calling for an ethics investigation into Haxhiaj’s behavior, adding it will hold her and others who assaulted their officers accountable.

"No one has the right to act in such a reckless manner towards police officers, and we demand accountability for all criminal and ethically deplorable behavior," the union said.

Haxhiaj did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

The Worcester Police Department said that during the chaotic events on Thursday, 38-year-old Ashley Spring of Worcester was also arrested after she "pushed multiple officers" and "threw an unknown liquid substance on them."

Spring was charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (unknown liquid), Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with a Police Officer.

The Worcester Police Department said the "chaotic incident is still under investigation" and further charges may be forthcoming.

