Politics

DeSantis takes victory lap on Florida's 'momentous immigration legislation' enforcing Trump agenda

DeSantis touts that 'no state has done more' than Florida in implementing Trump's immigration crackdown

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Ron DeSantis wants to 'get the job done' in securing the border Video

Ron DeSantis wants to 'get the job done' in securing the border

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., explains how Florida is assisting President Donald Trump's efforts to secure the border on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says that when it comes to implementing President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, Florida is "rocking and rolling."

Florida's two-term conservative governor used a portion of his State of the State address on Tuesday to spotlight a sweeping package of immigration laws passed a few weeks ago during a special session of the GOP-dominated legislature.

"We are convening for the regular legislative session having already enacted groundbreaking legislation to fulfill the historic mission of delivering on President Donald Trump’s mandate to end the illegal immigration crisis once and for all," DeSantis said in his address to lawmakers inside the state capitol in Tallahassee.

Gov DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with lawmakers as he enters the House chamber to address a joint session on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

And the governor touted that "no state has done more, and no state did it sooner than we did in Florida."

Florida’s new measures stiffen immigration enforcement by state and local law enforcement. 

"Thanks to the recent legislation, it is now a crime to enter Florida illegally, the days of catch and release are over, and all state and local law enforcement have a duty to assist in interior immigration enforcement efforts," the governor emphasized.

DeSantis and other Florida leaders

Law enforcement officials look on as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on immigration enforcement, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection hangar on Homestead Air Force Base, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The new law also mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization who commit capital offenses such as first-degree murder or child rape. The legislation goes even further than a slew of executive orders signed by Trump since his return to the White House in late January.

Speaking with reporters following his speech, DeSantis described the new laws as "momentous immigration legislation" and touted that "we’ve gone so much faster than any other state."

Florida State Capitol Building

The Florida State Capitol Building, as seen in Tallahassee, Florida.  (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

The governor signed the immigration bills into law last month after a compromise with the Republican leaders of the legislature was brokered, which brought to an end a weekslong standoff over dueling bills.

DeSantis called the original special legislative session, but lawmakers quickly gaveled out and then held a separate special session, where they passed their own immigration bills, which the governor criticized.

DeSantis, reflecting Tuesday on the standoff with lawmakers, said "we got there. It wasn’t necessarily a straight shot, but we got there."

The governor, who waged a bitter and unsuccessful primary challenge against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was praised by the then-president-elect in January for calling the special session.

"Thank you Ron, hopefully other governors will follow!" Trump wrote in a social media post after DeSantis announced the special session.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

