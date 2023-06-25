Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Pro-DeSantis super PAC rails against 'woke' ideology in new ad: 'Existential threat to our society'

DeSantis has proclaimed Florida as the place where 'woke goes to die'

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Ron DeSantis: We've empowered parents with curriculum transparency Video

Ron DeSantis: We've empowered parents with curriculum transparency

GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his take on education policy, Gov. Gavin Newsom's criticism, U.S. response to China and COVID-19 policy on 'Fox News Tonight.'

EXCLUSIVE: The super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential bid is airing its sixth television ad Monday highlighting the GOP hopeful’s "War on Woke." 

The thirty-second spot, which will air in Iowa and South Carolina as part of a seven-figure ad buy, shows DeSantis deriding "woke" ideology as "an attack on truth" and a form of "cultural Marxism." 

The ad praises the governor for "protecting children from mutilation and indoctrination" and "standing up to woke corporations." 

Ron DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to supporters after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023.  (Election 2024 DeSantis)

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who has gained national attention for speaking out against trans women competing against women in sports, makes a cameo in the ad. 

‘STOP THE INVASION’: DESANTIS 2024 CAMPAIGN VIDEO PREVIEWS MAJOR BORDER POLICY ROLLOUT

"He’s drawn a line and he’s said, ‘enough is enough,’" Gaines says in the video, referring to the governor’s banning of men from competing in women’s sports. 

DeSantis on stage

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo)

The ad from "Never Back Down" follows the group’s five previous spots: Once Upon a Time, Punching Back, Anthem, Steel, and Winner. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis has proclaimed Florida as the place where "woke goes to die" and has said as president, he would continue to take a firm stance in the culture war. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics