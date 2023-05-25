DeSantis to hold ‘campaign kick-off’ event in Iowa after announcing White House bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a "campaign kick-off" event in Iowa next week, the first in-person event since his official campaign launch on Wednesday.

DeSantis will start with a May 30 event in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by a rapid series of events in four other Iowa cities on May 31. He will then travel to New Hampshire and South Carolina on June 1 and 2, according to a campaign announcement.

"We are laser-focused on taking Governor DeSantis’ forward-thinking message for restoring America to every potential voter in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina," campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. "Our campaign is committed to putting in the time to win these early nominating states. No one will work harder than Governor DeSantis to share his vision with the country — he has only begun to fight."

DeSantis will be making return trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, two states he has already visited during stops prior to formally announcing his candidacy.

The opening moves of DeSantis' campaign come after a glitchy campaign launch in a live Twitter Space on Wednesday. DeSantis had planned to announce his entry into the race during an interview with billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk, but so many people tuned in to listen to the space that Twitter's servers crashed.

DeSantis' allies were quick to point to it as a "break the internet" moment, while his critics argued it was an embarrassing flop. The Twitter Space had 900,000 concurrent viewers at one point, according to screenshots of the space, an all-time record.

President Biden's staff was quick to pounce on the opportunity as well, tweeting a campaign donation ad with the caption, "This link works."

The MAGA War Room also tweeted an image of the Twitter Spaces with the words "failing to launch…" emblazoned across the top.

Meanwhile, former President Trump's attempt to knock DeSantis was met with widespread confusion.

"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump wrote on social media Wednesday night.