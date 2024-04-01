DeSantis blasts Biden for denying trans visibility declaration on Easter: 'Who's running the presidency?'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Biden for denying he declared March 31, the same day as Easter Sunday this year, as "Transgender Day of Visibility."

When asked about his official White House proclamation , Biden said he "didn't do that," prompting DeSantis to suggest the president's denial raises questions about who is running the White House.

"Wait a minute, he said that didn't happen, he said he didn't do that," DeSantis exclaimed during an appearance at the Greater Miami Expressway Agency on Monday. "Which raises the question that he's either not being honest with the public or he really didn't know what was going on."

DeSantis went on to call out President Biden and ask who is actually running our country.

"Who's running the presidency? Is it a bunch of woke, 20-something-year-old White House staffers? So I don't know whose in charge. The fact that he's not owning up to it - either way, it's bad," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also shared how he celebrated Easter with his family, emphasizing the importance of the sacred holiday.

"It's the most important, for Christians, holiday on the calendar. And you know what Biden did, you know, I think was ridiculous, but it does raise the issue," DeSantis said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the White House downplayed the president's comments, noting that he didn't choose March 31 as the date for Transgender Day of Visibility.

Since 2021, when Biden took office, the White House has issued the same proclamation on March 31 every year.

"President Biden is right. He did nothing in conflict with the ‘tenets’ of Easter, which he celebrated yesterday. Nor did he choose the date of March 31 for Transgender Day of Visibility, which has been set since 2009," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in an email.

In addition to the Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation, the White House simultaneously issued a flurry of other proclamations, including Cesar Chavez Day, National Donate Life Month, National Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month, Arab American Heritage Month and Care Workers Recognition Month.

President Biden's Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation generated widespread outrage among Christians, who characterized its timing with Easter as disrespectful.

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac joined in on ripping the president, saying on X, formerly Twitter, the White House "know[s] exactly what they are doing."

"They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division," he wrote. "They know exactly what they are doing… we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen there is hope for all."

"I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’.," Caitlyn Jenner wrote on X.

The White House also announced that it was banning National Guard children from submitting Easter egg designs that include "questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements," for the Easter Egg Roll event.

"The art contest is a tradition at the White House Easter Egg Roll however the Catholic president doesn't want to see anything religious-themed," Co-Owner of Trending Politics, Collin Rugg wrote on X.

