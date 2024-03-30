Magic's Jonathan Isaac criticizes White House over Transgender Visibility Day

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden marked Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility and drew criticism.

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac joined in on ripping the president, saying on X, formerly Twitter, the White House "know[s] exactly what they are doing."

"They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division," he wrote. "They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen there is hope for all."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Isaac joined the likes of Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and other political commentators to criticize the president. Trump's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, called it "appalling and insulting."

"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and the White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe (Sunday) is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ," she said.

"The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ," House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X. "Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day'—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note."

While March 31 has been designated to honor the transgender movement since Biden took office, this year it falls on Easter Sunday, one of the most important days for Christians celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Isaac added context to his post later on, saying it was "important" Biden continued to recognize the trans community on the same date, which "releases the administration from the allegation on intentionality."

"Instead of deleting the tweet like it never happened this is my good faith retraction lol," Isaac added on X.

"The message is the same. Keep focused on what Resurrection Sunday Is all about. Christ defeating sin and death for all people who would believe."

UFL KICKER PRAISES GOD AFTER DRILLING GAME-WINNING 64-YARD FIELD GOAL IN FIRST ATTEMPT SINCE HIGH SCHOOL

"On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives," a statement released by the White House said.

"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back," it continued. "Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Isaac has been critical of vaccine mandates, and his jersey sales skyrocketed after he stood during the national anthem while his teammates knelt in 2020.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.