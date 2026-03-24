Democrats rip Trump’s ICE airport move as shutdown nears 40 days: ‘no reason’

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Democrats blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to airports across the country on Monday as travel centers struggle to maintain a security presence amid a partial government shutdown, which is now nearing the 40-day mark.

"There’s absolutely no reason for him to do that," said Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. "[Trump] has put a stop to it."

Instead of using ICE to meet security needs at airports, Escobar said that Congress should pass a proposal that separates funding for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from the gridlock.

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Fellow Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., echoed Escobar’s condemnation of the deployment.

"I think it's a horrible, horrible idea that's just going to cause more problems," Grijalva said.

Like the rest of the agencies that operate under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), funding for TSA ran dry on Feb. 14 over Democrat-led demands to reform ICE, the agency at the heart of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Democrats have conditioned their support for DHS funding on a ban on masks for ICE agents, stiffer warrant requirements for apprehending suspects in public and a ban on roaming patrols, among other changes.

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Republicans have rebuffed the demands, arguing they would handcuff Trump's immigration enforcement goals. Republicans need at least seven Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster in the Senate, where they hold just 53 seats.

As the standoff reaches the 40-day mark, TSA agents have struggled to continue working while covering costs. Trump announced on Monday that he would deploy ICE in an effort to shore up airport security.

However, Grijalva voiced concern that their immigration-focused work might clash with places of travel.

"I think that their whole job is to try to pick people off that they think are not legally in the United States. That's most of our big travel hubs," Grijalva said.

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She expressed concern that ICE agents wouldn’t have sufficient time to receive the training afforded to regular airport security.

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"So, if you think about it, I don't know how they would be helpful in making people feel calm. If I were an international traveler, I wouldn't want to come to the United States to deal with a rogue agency that is under-trained," Grijalva said.

According to DHS, more than 366 TSA agents have left the force. TSA agents missed their first full paychecks on March 13.