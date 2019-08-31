'America is sick of this': Democrats renew call for tighter gun laws after West Texas shootings

Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates renewed their calls for tougher gun legislation after 24 people were shot, five of them fatally, during a series of shootings in West Texas.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was one of the first to react, calling mass shootings an "epidemic."

TRAFFIC STOP SETS OFF SHOOTING RAMPAGE IN WEST TEXAS THAT LEAVES 24 SHOT, 5 DEAD

"Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic," O'Rourke said on Twitter.

Earlier this month the former Texas congressman suspended his campaign after 22 people were killed and 24 others were wounded at a Walmart in El Paso, a city he once represented in Congress.

Hours before Saturday's shooting, O'Rourke tweeted: "We need to buy back every single assault weapon."

Democratic frontrunner Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also weighed in, calling on Congress to "act now."

"I'm heartsick for the victims of this latest mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. We shouldn't have to live with this near daily fear and horror," Warren tweeted. "We've already lost far too many to gun violence—Congress must act now."

Warren later called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter, writing: "Time’s up, @SenateMajLdr. Let’s vote on gun safety legislation NOW. Every day you wait, more tragedies happen. Do something, Senator McConnell. America is done waiting for you."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed Warren's call, tweeting that McConnell should bring a House bill calling for universal background checks to a vote "the week Congress returns."

Sen. Kamala Harris also called for action, saying: "I'm sick of this. America is sick of this."

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang called the shootings "horrific" and said "we must do all we can to curb the scourge of gun violence."

Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, called the event "heartbreaking" while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered her "prayers."

Jaime Harrison, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from South Carolina, told elected officials to "lead or get the hell out of the way."

"While we don't yet know the specific circumstances of the active shooting situation in Odessa, we do know that this is an EPIDEMIC in our country! To our elected officials I say: either lead or get the hell out of the way," Harrison tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP