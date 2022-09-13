New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms

WaPo editorial board calls out Fetterman's 'troubling stance' on debates, raises health questions

The Washington Post editorial board called on Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman to join the debates against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz, and said the questions about his health are important.

"Mr. Fetterman has seemingly been reluctant to commit to firm debate dates, and that troubling stance has raised questions about whether he, still recovering from a serious stroke, is fit to serve in the Senate," The Post’s Editorial Board explained.

The editorial board said it was sympathetic to Fetterman's recovery from the stroke he suffered in May, but indicated that the campaign had "squandered credibility" by concealing Fetterman's health concerns and avoiding debates.

"Mr. Oz has pressed for five debates, but Mr. Fetterman dodged and ducked before tentatively agreeing last week to one but not until ‘sometime in the middle to end of October,’" The Post wrote. "That’s well after Sept. 19, when voters can start casting mail-in ballots, and it’s short of the two debates that had been the standard during recent competitive Senate contests in Pennsylvania."

Read more: Washington Post Editorial Board calls out Fetterman campaign, demands he attend debate