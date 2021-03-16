'Total disgrace': Dems want to open borders while churches and schools are closed, says Sarah Sanders

On "The Faulkner Focus," former White House press secretary and Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders slammed the Biden administration for opening the border while some schools, businesses and churches remain closed.

SARAH SANDERS: "The facts are clear. When President Trump instituted the Remain in Mexico policy and put up a border wall it was effective and it worked.

President Biden’s administration has actually caused a humanitarian and national crisis at our border by opening them up at a time when Democrats are fighting to keep our schools, our businesses, and our churches closed they’re completely opening our border. It’s a total disgrace.

The bottom line is when you open the borders and you invite people to come here illegally, they do and that’s exactly what we’re seeing happen on our southern border and people are flooding in.

We do not have the ability or the capacity to handle it and it has created a massive humanitarian and national crisis at the border and that’s a direct result of the Biden administration’s failure to deal with it and certainly allow it to continue."

