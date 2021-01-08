Democrats march toward another impeachment against Trump for deadly riot at Capitol

House Democrats are drafting new articles of impeachment against President Trump following a deadly riot at the Capitol Wednesday in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Three sources confirmed to Fox News that Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California are taking the lead on drafting articles of impeachment for Trump's efforts to incite his supporters to charge the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a major security breach, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to secure locations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats were discussing the impeachment efforts Friday afternoon in a Democratic caucus call. Earlier Friday, Pelosi said she has spoken to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about protecting the nuclear codes from an "unhinged president."

Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had pushed for Trump's immediate removal of office through the 25th Amendment arguing it's too dangerous to keep Trump in power until Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated.

But if Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet don't remove Trump, which seems unlikely, Democrats seem to have broad support among the caucus for a second round of impeachment.

The articles of impeachment are expected to be introduced into the House on Monday, Fox News confirmed. The language will be narrowly focused on events from Wednesday with Trump "causing an insurrection against the government," a source familiar to Fox News.

A few Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, have expressed an openness to Trump's removal from office after his repeated false claims that he won the presidential election in a landslide and urging his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress was in the middle of certifying Biden's electoral victory.

As a result of the violence, at least five people have died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The Associated Press was the first to report the trio of lawmakers authoring the impeachment language.

If successful, Trump would be the first president doubly impeached.