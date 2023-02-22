Democratic support for Biden in 2024 rises while Republicans grow skeptical of Trump: poll

A new national poll suggests that Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters are becoming more supportive of the idea of President Biden as their party’s nominee in 2024.

Half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents questioned in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Wednesday said their party has a better chance of winning the White House in 2024 with Biden as the nominee. Forty-five percent said another candidate would improve their chances of winning.

That marks a major shift in public opinion in the Marist poll, as the president was underwater on that question in November.

WHERE THE 2024 WHITE HOUSE RACE STANDS ON PRESIDENT'S DAY 2023

"This change in perception comes as Biden’s approval rating among Americans, overall, has inched up after his State of the Union Address last week," Marist noted in a news release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING AND OPINION ON PRESIDENT BIDEN

The 80-year-old Biden has said he intends to seek a second term in the White House but has yet to launch a presidential re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, a majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents questioned in the nationwide survey said the GOP has a better chance of winning back the White House in 2024 with someone other than former President Trump as the party’s standard-bearer.

TRUMP, DESANTIS, PENCE, SPOTLIGHT LAW ENFORCEMENT AS 2024 RACE HEATS UP

Fifty-four percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said the GOP has a better chance of winning in 2024 without Trump, identical to last November. Just 42% said Trump would give Republicans an advantage in the 2024 general election.

The poll also indicates that Trump's favorability rating among those who identify or lean towards the Republican Party dropped from 79% in November to 68% in February — his lowest level in Marist polling since before he won the 2016 presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first three months of Trump’s latest White House bid have raised questions about his political durability, with pundits from both the left and the right criticizing his mid-November campaign launch as well as controversial actions and comments he has made since declaring his candidacy. In the wake of a lackluster performance by the GOP in the midterm elections — where the party underperformed in what many expected to be a red wave election — Trump has also been blamed for elevating polarizing Republican nominees who ended up losing in the general election.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll was conducted Feb. 13-16.