Democratic strategist: Dems may yet 'find a way to not win' 2020

Democratic strategist Zach Friend said Thursday that the party's presidential candidates may yet “find a way not to win” the 2020 election.

Appearing on "Your World with Neil Cavuto,” he said, "This is the one that I think is a very winnable race for Democrats and we might still find a way to not win it based on some of the things that we're doing,” Friend said.

BUTTIGIEG SURGES TO THIRD PLACE IN NEW NH 2020 DEMS POLL

Friend, who worked for the Barack Obama and John Kerry presidential campaigns, was discussing candidates who've been pushing for tax hikes to pay for costly government programs.

Cavuto asked Friend which candidate he had “hooked up with.”

Friend said he hadn’t aligned himself yet.

In another exchange, he voiced his opinion that were Obama running today, a win would be far from assured. “I've got to say this, that I don't think that Barack Obama would get through the 2020 primary,” Friend said.

“I think the circular firing squad comment he made is spot on,” Friend said.

BARACK OBAMA STILL BELIEVES BIDEN WOULD BE 'AN EXCELLENT PRESIDENT' AMID INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING ALLEGATIONS: REPORT

This past Saturday in Germany, Obama lamented what he saw as a lack of compromise within the party at a crucial time, when Dems are trying to recapture the White House. "One of the things I do worry about sometimes among progressives in the United States … is a certain kind of rigidity where we say, 'Uh, I’m sorry, this is how it’s going to be,'" Obama said. "And then we start sometimes creating what’s called a 'circular firing squad,' where you start shooting at your allies because one of them has strayed from purity on the issues.

"And when that happens, typically the overall effort and movement weakens," Obama added during a town hall event in Berlin.

