Democratic Sen. Manchin endorses Republican Sen. Murkowski for reelection

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia bucked his own party in endorsing Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska for reelection during a rare joint interview Sunday.

"I am endorsing my dear friend, Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them," Manchin announced on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Thank you," Murkowski responded.

"She knows I feel that way, too, very strongly," Manchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper. "It's hypocritical to basically work with a person day in and day out, and then when they’re in cycle you’re supposed to be against them just because they have an R or D by their name. If these are good people I’ve worked with, we have accomplished a lot, why in the world wouldn't I want to work with them and continue to work with them?

"It doesn’t matter if I’m a Democrat, and they’re a Republican, or vice versa," he added. "They’ve been my dear friends, we get a lot accomplished and I think the country has fared better with us working together than not."

Manchin, one of the few moderates in his party, made a similar move in 2020 when he endorsed and offered to campaign for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Manchin said in April of last year that he would support Murkowski’s reelection. She officially announced her candidacy in November.

Of the seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Murkowski is the only one facing re-election in the midterms this November.

Trump has endorsed former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka over Murkowski in the Republican primary.

A Democrat has not yet entered the race.