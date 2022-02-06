Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Democratic Sen. Manchin endorses Republican Sen. Murkowski for reelection

'I think the country’s fared better with us working together than not,' Manchin said

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia bucked his own party in endorsing Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska for reelection during a rare joint interview Sunday.

"I am endorsing my dear friend, Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them," Manchin announced on CNN's "State of the Union."

JOE MANCHIN TARGETED BY MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN AD BUYS FROM ALL SIDES

"Thank you," Murkowski responded.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2021.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2021. (Reuters)

"She knows I feel that way, too, very strongly," Manchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper. "It's hypocritical to basically work with a person day in and day out, and then when they’re in cycle you’re supposed to be against them just because they have an R or D by their name. If these are good people I’ve worked with, we have accomplished a lot, why in the world wouldn't I want to work with them and continue to work with them? 

"It doesn’t matter if I’m a Democrat, and they’re a Republican, or vice versa," he added. "They’ve been my dear friends, we get a lot accomplished and I think the country has fared better with us working together than not."

Manchin, one of the few moderates in his party, made a similar move in 2020 when he endorsed and offered to campaign for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, speaks during a hearing on the impact of wildfires on electric grid reliability on Capitol Hill in Washington.

In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, speaks during a hearing on the impact of wildfires on electric grid reliability on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Manchin said in April of last year that he would support Murkowski’s reelection. She officially announced her candidacy in November.

Of the seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Murkowski is the only one facing re-election in the midterms this November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has endorsed former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka over Murkowski in the Republican primary. 

A Democrat has not yet entered the race.

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

More from Politics