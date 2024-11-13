Democratic politician repeatedly insults officer's manhood during DUI arrest

A Democratic elected official was arrested in Chicago after allegedly causing a three-car pileup and making inappropriate comments about the arresting officer’s penis.

The Chicago Sun Times first reported the incident. According to the outlet, the elected official, Samantha Steele, 45, was arrested around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday after crashing into another vehicle and causing a three-car pileup in north Chicago.

During the arrest, Steele repeatedly asked the arresting officer, "Is your penis that small?"

Steele serves as the commissioner for the second district of the Cook County Board of Review, which oversees property tax assessments in and around the city of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun Times reported that Chicago Police arriving on the scene observed "extensive" damage to the involved vehicles and found Steele lying on the sidewalk.

One officer wrote in the report, "I observed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy" and "I also detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke."

The police report said that officers immediately detected a strong alcohol scent and noticed an open bottle of red wine on the passenger side floor of Steele’s car.

After officers asked Steele how much she had to drink, she replied, "I want my lawyer, and I’m not talking to you." She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was arrested and handcuffed.

Rather than calling her attorney, the Chicago Sun Times reported that Steele called a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, Scott Britton, who has since referred her to a criminal attorney.

Steele is being charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. Her court date is set for Dec. 27.

Steele was elected as a Cook County Board of Review commissioner in 2022 and is serving a four-year term until 2026.

Steele and the Cook County Board of Review did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.