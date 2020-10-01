Democratic Pennsylvania lawmaker caught saying masks are ‘political theater’

Pennsylvania state rep. Wendy Ullman on Tuesday was caught on video appearing to call coronavirus face masks “political theater” during an exchange with Gov. Tom Wolf.

Ullman, a Democrat from Bucks County, made the remarks while chatting with Wolf before a live-streamed press conference in Doylestown Borough.

“Wendy, I’m going to, I’m going to take my mask off before I speak,” Wolf can be heard telling Ullman.

“I will as well. I’m waiting so we can do a little political theater,” Ullman responds laughing before returning to the podium.

The clip was quickly seized upon by Republicans who accused Democrats of hypocrisy. The Young Republican National Federation shared the clip Tuesday night and it was retweeted by Eric Trump.

“I hope every person in Pennsylvania sees this video! The Governor is killing your states economy for ‘political theater’,” Trump wrote.

In a statement provided to the Bucks County Courier Times, Ullman admitted “political theatre” was not “the best turn of phrase” but would not “apologize for wearing a mask.”

"As an elected official, I'm going to continue to use my platform to model good behavior that we know helps prevent the spread of the virus and work to bring relief to the hundreds of thousands that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Ullman reportedly said.

Public health officials at the federal and state level have recommended wearing masks as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 207,000 Americans and infected at least 7.2 million.