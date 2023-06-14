Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Democratic LA city councilman charged with embezzlement, conflict of interest in latest political scandal

Curren Price is latest member of the Los Angeles City Council to be arrested in recent years

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A member of the Los Angeles City Council has been arrested on charges of financial corruption – the fourth council member to be arrested in recent years.

Council member Curren Price was charged Tuesday in connection to an alleged pay-to-play scheme. His arraignment is not yet scheduled.

"Today's charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public's trust in our elected officials," District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday. 

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL ADVANCES MOTION TO BECOME NATION'S NEWEST 'SANCTUARY CITY'

LA City Councilman CURREN PRICE

Councilman Curren Price speaks at City Hall in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to the District Attorney's Office, Price is accused of voting on projects in which he had a direct financial interest. 

He is also accused of "having the city pay for medical benefits for his now wife while he was still married to another woman."

Price's wife allegedly received more than $150,000 in undisclosed payments from 2019 to 2021 from developers relevant to projects he voted to approve. 

LA CITY COUNCIL STRUGGLES AGAIN WITH RACISM SCANDAL AFTERMATH

"We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public's trust," Gascón added.

CURREN PRICE LA CITY COUNCIL

Curren Price, as president pro tempore, presides over the Los Angeles city council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Price is facing five counts of embezzlement, three counts of perjury, and two counts of conflict of interest.

LA CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS INTRODUCE 'SANCTUARY CITY' LEGISLATION

Price is only the latest in a series of Los Angeles City Council members to be charged in recent years.

Most recently, Mark Ridley-Thomas was found guilty of conspiracy, bribery and fraud in March of this year.

LA CITY COUNCILMAN CURREN PRICE

Councilman Curren Price attends the Sally Awards presented by The Salvation Army in Beverly Hills, California. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for the Salvation Army)

Prior to that, José Huizar pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and one count of tax evasion

Mitchell Englander was convicted in 2021 of scheming to falsify material facts after he attempted to cover up lavish gifts and services he received from business interests.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

