Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Democratic heavyweights to speak at party's convention; preparing for large Palestinian protests

Demonstrators planning to protest US support for Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza aim to grab spotlight at next week's Democratic convention in Chicago

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris 'owns the chaos and tumult of the past four years in the Middle East': Morgan Ortagus Video

Kamala Harris 'owns the chaos and tumult of the past four years in the Middle East': Morgan Ortagus

Former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus weighs in on the expected resumption of cease-fire negotiations, increased U.S. military presence in the Middle East, and Kamala Harris' Middle East foreign policy.

The biggest names in the Democratic Party will be center stage next week as the party's national nominating convention kicks off in Chigago.

President Biden, former Presidents Obama and Clinton and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton have been confirmed as speakers at the Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with convention planning confirmed to Fox News.

While a mostly unified and now energized Democratic Party will meet inside the United Center arena on Chicago's West Side Aug. 19-22, outside of the security perimeter, there will likely be scenes of anger and dissent - as demonstrators protesting the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel in its nearly 11 month-long war with Hamas in Gaza are planning to take to the streets.

HARRIS HAULS IN $12 MILLION DURING SAN FRANCISCO STOP AS PELOSI WELCOMES THE VICE PRESIDENT HOME

Biden, Obama and Clinton.

Former Presidents Clinton, right, and Obama, left, and President Biden team up at a massive fundraiser for the Democratic Party's 2024 ticket, at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on March 28, 2024. (Getty Images)

The Democrats' convention comes nearly a month after the president's blockbuster July 21 announcement that he was suspending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris following his disastrous performance against former President Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, in their late June debate.

Biden's rambling and uneven answers at the debate fueled questions over whether the 81-year-old president had the physical and mental abilities to handle another four years in the White House and sparked a chorus of calls from within his own party to end his 2024 campaign.

WHAT THE LATEST POLLS IN THREE KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES SHOW IN THE HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN

Democrats desperate to keep Trump from returning to the White House quickly coalesced around Harris, who last week was formally nominated by the party in a virtual roll call. 

Harris and Waltz in Philly

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, walk out on stage together during a campaign event on Aug. 6, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris has enjoyed a surge in fundraising after replacing Biden three weeks ago atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket, and her July haul was more than double the funds raised last month by Trump. Additionally, Harris saw another spike in fundraising after naming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate a week ago.

The vice president and Walz quickly hit the campaign trail with a swing through the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada that drew large crowds at every stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even though both Harris and Walz have been officially nominated, convention organizers say there will be ceremonial roll calls next week in Chicago. The vice president and the Minnesota governor will both address the convention in nationally televised speeches next Wednesday and Thursday.

Party officials are hoping to avoid any type of repeat of their 1968 convention in Chicago, when scenes of fighting among delegates and clouds of tear gas and police batons used to smash protests as divided Democrats brawled over the Vietnam War.

Activists-Demonstrate-In-D.C.-During-Israeli-Prime-Minister-Netanyahu's-Address-To-Congress

Activists participate in a pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Activists staged multiple protests near the Capitol to protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington and to protest the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While Democrats are divided over the U.S. response to the soaring death toll among Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war, political pundits say comparisons to the 1968 chaos are not justifiable.

However, the Coalition to March on the D.N.C., an umbrella group of organizations on the left that is helping to organize the planned protests, said in a social media posting on Sunday that Democratic Party officials "underestimate our rage, our tenacity, and our steadfast commitment to the precious life of every Palestinian person enduring this horrific genocide. We’re fighting back."

Protesters are trading fire with Chicago officials over where they will be allowed to march during the convention. The activists are aiming for a longer route which they say would better accommodate the tens of thousands of people they hope will protest. A federal judge overseeing the dispute between the protesters and city officials has yet to make a decision.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics