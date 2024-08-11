Harris hauls in $12 million at San Francisco fundraiser as Pelosi welcomes vice president home

Vice President Kamala Harris's homecoming in California's San Francisco Bay Area proved very lucrative.

The Democratic presidential nominee's campaign says that Harris hauled in over $12 million Sunday at a fundraiser held at San Francisco's famed Fairmont Hotel atop Nob Hill.

Harris has enjoyed a surge in fundraising after replacing President Biden three weeks ago atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket, and her July haul was more than double that of former President Trump, the GOP presidential nominee.

And Harris saw another spike in fundraising after naming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

WHAT THE LATEST POLLS IN THREE KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES SHOW IN THE HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN

The vice president and Walz quickly hit the campaign trail, with a swing through the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada that drew large crowds at every stop.

"The energy is undeniable," Harris told the audience at the fundraiser, as she pointed towards her campaign swing. "The crowds are large. But even better is the fact that, like last night in Las Vegas, attendees are signing up for volunteer shifts by the thousands."

HARRIS AND WALZ TRADE FIRE WITH TRUMP AND VANCE IN BATTLEGROUND STATES FIGHT

But the vice president acknowledged that in the race against Trump, "we have a lot of work to do," and emphasized that "we can take nothing for granted in this critical moment."

Harris was introduced at the fundraiser by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco in Congress for nearly four decades.

"This is a good day, when we welcome Kamala Harris home to California," Pelosi said. "She makes us all so proud. She brings us so much joy. She gives us so much hope."

Comments by Pelosi, who remains a key power broker in the Democratic Party, were considered crucial in persuading Biden last month to suspend his re-election bid and endorse Harris following his disastrous performance against Trump in their late June debate.

Biden's rambling and uneven answers at the debate fueled questions over whether the 81-year-old president had the physical and mental abilities to handle another four years in the White House, and sparked a chorus of calls from within his own party to end his 2024 bid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Biden repeatedly insisted that he was staying in the race, Pelosi's comments in a high profile TV interview suggesting that the president had not yet decided on whether to keep running or drop out served as a signal for other Democrats to call on Biden to end his campaign.

Pelosi, a longtime ally and friend of the president, has praised Biden's White House achievements while also criticizing his now defunct re-election campaign.

Harris was born in nearby Oakland, California and spent the first 12 years of her childhood in the Bay Area. Harris served as a prosecutor in Alameda County and later in San Francisco before winning election in 2002 as the city's district attorney.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a longtime Harris ally who was also a top surrogate for Biden before the president dropped his re-election bid, also appeared at Sunday's fundraiser.

Tickets for the event ranged from $3,300 to get in the door all the way up to $500,000, according to an invitation obtained by Fox News.