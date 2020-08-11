Democratic convention speaker schedule revealed: What to know

The Democratic National Committee revealed more details Tuesday about the lineup of events and speakers at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In addition to former Vice President Joe Biden's official nomination and acceptance as the Democratic nominee, several notable political figures are expected to participate in the programming — and not just Democrats.

The convention, which will be largely virtual, will be anchored in Milwaukee, and is slated to run Monday, Aug. 17 through 20.

Here is a list of politicians expected to speak:

Monday, Aug. 17

The DNC Convention will kick off Monday with speeches by some of Biden’s primary opponents, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., plus addressed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former first lady Michelle Obama and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Kasich, a Republican, is a frequent critic of President Trump, and ran against him in the Republican presidential primary in 2016.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

On Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton is expected to speak, as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; former acting Attorney General Sally Yates; and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is also expected to deliver a prime-time address Tuesday night, even after distancing herself from Biden earlier this year, saying “in any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

Wednesday, Aug. 19

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will speak, as well as former Secretary of State and former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are on the schedule, too.

Former President Barack Obama will also present on Wednesday, followed by Biden’s soon-to-be-named vice presidential pick.

Thursday, Aug. 20

On Thursday, the final night of the convention, former Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who ran against Biden in the primary, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also ran in the primary against Biden, will speak, among others.

Biden will formally accept the nomination and deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday night to conclude the week-long event.

