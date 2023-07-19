Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Democratic congressman appears to confirm Hunter Biden discussed business deals with the president

The whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee on the alleged interference by the Justice Department, FBI and IRS

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Democratic congressman appears to confirm President Biden discussed Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals with him Video

Democratic congressman appears to confirm President Biden discussed Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals with him

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman was questioning one of two IRS whistleblowers during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the investigation into the president’s son

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, N.Y., on Wednesday appeared to accidentally reveal that President Biden had discussed Hunter Biden's foreign business deals with him during a hearing in which two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee. 

Goldman pressed IRS supervisor Gary Shapley, who previously blew the whistle on alleged political influence surrounding prosecutorial decisions throughout the federal probe into the president's son, about whether the president had any connection to his son's business dealings. 

"Hunter told his dad, according to (Biden family business associate) Rob Walker, ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys,'" Goldman said. "Now let me ask you something. That doesn't sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter Biden was doing with the (Chinese oil and natural gas company) CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he’s trying to do business with them, does it?"

JAMIE RASKIN SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘EXERCISING HIS SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ IN JAB AT REPUBLICANS

IRS whistleblowers testify

IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, left, and Joseph Ziegler, an IRS Agent with the criminal investigations division, take their seats at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers.  (AP)

Shapley agreed but noted that it shows that the younger Biden told his father that he was talking to the president about his business. 

"That is true, Hunter Biden does try to do business," Goldman interrupted. "That's correct."

Goldman asserted that Shapley has no "direct evidence" connecting President Biden to any of his son's business deals, and that he actually has proof that he wasn't involved. 

Moments earlier he referred to messages on WhatsApp that said President Biden only sat with his son and never discussed business dealings. 

Another IRS employee, special agent Joseph Ziegler, whose identity was revealed during the hearing, testified before the committee that the president's youngest son raked in over $17 million from business deals in China, Ukraine and Romania, beginning while his father was vice president.

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Biden has snapped at reporters who have asked him about alleged corruption involving him and his son, Hunter Biden. Two IRS employees testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee on the years-long probe into the younger Biden's business dealings.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Those deals included multimillion-dollar payments to Biden family-linked companies from 2014 to 2019, including $7.3 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

"This brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?" Comer asked Ziegler.

"That is correct," Ziegler responded.

Rep. Goldman: There's a 'two-tiered system' of justice against Hunter Biden Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zieler and Shapley allege that the officials at the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden, moves they said were politically motivated. 

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics