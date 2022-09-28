Democrat Tim Ryan holds slight edge over J.D. Vance in Ohio Senate race: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new poll suggests that Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, holds a slim lead over his Republican challenger, J.D. Vance, in the race to represent Ohio in the Senate.

The Spectrum News and Siena College poll, which was released Tuesday and gathered responses from 642 likely Ohio voters, revealed that 46% of respondents would vote for Ryan and 43% of those surveyed would vote for Vance if the election were held today. Nine percent of respondents remained unsure or had no pinion on the race.

As for favorability among the two candidates, 38% of voters surveyed said they hold a favorable view of Ryan and 32% said the same for Vance just six weeks out from election day.

The poll also revealed that residents in Ohio have a largely unfavorable view of President Biden and his performance in the White House.

Overall, 58% of those surveyed said they hold an unfavorable view of Biden compared to 39% who said they hold a favorable view.

Asked how they believe Biden has handled his job as the nation's commander in chief, a total of 56% of those surveyed said they strongly disapprove or somewhat disapprove, compared to 41% who said they strongly approve or somewhat approve.

In addition, the Ohio voters were also asked about their top concerns ahead of the midterm elections, with the economy and "threats to our democracy" ranking at the top, followed by abortion.

A total of 41% of respondents said the economy is their top concern in determining who they vote for this November, followed by 15% who said "threats to our democracy" and 13% who said abortion were their top issues.

A large portion of those surveyed, 62%, said they had to "cut back on some items in order to make ends meet" amid rising inflation across the country.

The Spectrum News and Siena College poll was conducted via telephone from Sept. 18 to 22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.