Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Democrat seeking to replace Rep. Katie Porter drops out of race after suffering fall, brain injury

Rep. Katie Porter is abandoning the House to run for Senate

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif, formally withdrew from the race to replace Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif, Tuesday, saying he had suffered a fall and a brain injury.

Rouda's campaign issued the announcement Tuesday, saying Rouda had met with his doctor, who recommended that he end his campaign. The former representative says he suffered a "moderate traumatic brain injury with two intra parenchymal hemorrhages."

"Thankfully, my doctors say that I have started on the path to a full recovery. I want to thank the incredible nurses, doctors, and medical staff who made this possible, and whose professionalism and care was a comfort during this trying time," Rouda wrote in a statement.

"But on their advice, I am ending my campaign for California’s 47th congressional district today. This is not the outcome I wanted. But my family comes first, and to be there for them, I need to focus fully on my recovery in the months ahead," he added.

KATIE PORTER SENATE CAMPAIGN COULD BE HAMPERED BY ALLEGATIONS OF RACISM, TOXIC WORK CULTURE

Former Rep. Harley Rouda dropped his challenge replace Rep. Katie Porter on Tuesday after announcing that he suffered a "moderate traumatic brain injury." (Getty Images)

Former Rep. Harley Rouda dropped his challenge replace Rep. Katie Porter on Tuesday after announcing that he suffered a "moderate traumatic brain injury." (Getty Images)

Rep. Katie Porter announced plans to run for Senate, and Rouda was running to replace her.

Rep. Katie Porter announced plans to run for Senate, and Rouda was running to replace her. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Porter announced in January that she plans to run for Senate in 2024, leaving her House seat open. She is seeking Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat now that the 89-year-old has announced her retirement.

Porter has been hounded by controversies since her campaign began, however, with claims surfacing in late December that she fired a staffer, a wounded veteran, for allegedly giving her COVID, something her office denied. Porter has also faced accusations of using racist rhetoric and ridiculing other staff.

A social media account called Dear White Staffers posted screenshots of conversations with anonymous ex-Porter staffers who alleged they heard the congresswoman saying "rude/racist things" while trying to "mask it as edgy humor" and badmouthing Democrat leadership.

"Thinks she knows better and talks s--- about other members, leadership, staffers, local [elected officials], etc., at full volume, in public, and to literally [anyone] who will listen," the post reads.

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN REPLIES TO MCCONNELL WITH A VULGARITY ON TWITTER

Rep. Katie Porter has faced allegations of racism and running a toxic work environment.

Rep. Katie Porter has faced allegations of racism and running a toxic work environment. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The anonymous account also accused Porter of being "completely disinterested" in representing her district in Congress, adding that the only staffers who appear to "survive are superfans that participate in or overlook the abuse."

"Give it time and it will rank among the legendary toxic offices," the post read.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

More from Politics