Democrat reps won’t say whether Biden should acknowledge seventh grandchild: WATCH

'Leave the president's family matters to him,' one Democrat representative said

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
House Democrats wouldn’t say whether the president should acknowledge his seventh grandchild between Hunter Biden and Arkansas stripper Lunden Roberts.

Democrat representatives refused to say whether President Joe Biden should acknowledge his seventh grandchild, as the first family faces backlash for exiling the offspring of son Hunter.

When in the public eye, self-proclaimed family man Joe Biden repeatedly says that he has six — not seven — grandchildren, leaving out his son Hunter Biden's four-year-old daughter with former stripper Lunden Roberts.

Fox News Digital asked several representatives on Capitol Hill whether the president should acknowledge his grandchild, but nearly all the Democrats questioned refused to respond.

Democrat Reps. Rick Larsen, D-Wa., Andre Carson, D-Ind., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich., quickly walked away and would not answer the question.

BIDEN FAMILY'S REJECTION OF HUNTER'S DAUGHTER WITH EX-STRIPPER COULD DO MAJOR PSYCHOLOGICAL HARM, EXPERTS SAY

Joe and Hunter Biden at Fort McNair

President Biden's seventh granddaughter was born out of wedlock to Hunter Biden and ex-stripper Lunden Roberts. (Andrew Harnik)

"I'll leave your personal family matters to you, and leave the president's family matters to him," Rep. Eric Swawell, D-Calif., told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN ‘YELLS’ AND SHUNS 7TH GRANDCHILD. NOW, THE MOST UNEXPECTED PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP

Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., also declined to answer the question but instead smiled and said, "Aye-yai-yai" as he walked away.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said that the Biden's "should acknowledge that kid."

"It's not the kid's fault that his mom is a stripper and that his daddy is a drug addict," Burchett told Fox. "It's unfortunate, but they should acknowledge that kid. A life is so precious. I married my wife and adopted our little girl, and she's perfect. I can't tell you just how much joy she brings to my life, so I can't imagine not acknowledging a kid."

President Biden, Hunter Biden and family

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden refuse to acknowledge Hunter Biden's four-year-old daughter. (Tasos Katopodis)

A settlement was reached in a recent child support case regarding Hunter's daughter, with court records revealing that Hunter Biden will make monthly payments of an undisclosed amount and give his estranged daughter some of his paintings — but not his last name.

A psychologist recently shared with Fox News Digital the serious psychological effects that could result from the Biden family ignoring their blood relative. 

"The child may feel shame and insecurity due to the rejection, thinking it was their fault in some way," clinical psychologist Dr. Staci Weiner told Fox News Digital of the psychological effects that children feel when not acknowledged by their family. "This can result in poor self-worth, leading to difficulties in forming attachments, specifically, when deciding when to trust others in relationships." 

Fox News' Aubrie Spady and Matteo Cina contributed to this report.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

