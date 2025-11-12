House Democrat accuses fellow Dem of violating a 'free and fair election' in stunning public move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stunning interparty tensions erupted on the House floor when one Democrat accused another of undermining the Constitution.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez, D-Wash., unexpectedly rose during House votes on an unrelated issue on Wednesday night to demand a vote on condemning Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., for unexpectedly dropping his re-election bid — which effectively made way for his chief of staff to run in his place.

As is the custom for forcing a House vote via a "privileged resolution," Gluesenkamp Perez read her legislation out loud.

She accused Garcia of having "filed nominating petitions to be on the Democratic primary ballot in March 2026" before "on Nov. 5, 2025, on the last day of filing, Representative Garcia's chief of staff, Patty Garcia, submitted her own paperwork to enter the Democratic primary."

DEMOCRATIC REP JESÚS 'CHUY' GARCÍA DECLINES TO SEEK RE-ELECTION: REPORTS

"Whereas on Nov. 6, after the filing deadline, Representative Garcia confirmed that he would not be seeking another term in 2026 and would be withdrawing his nomination, nominating petitions. Whereas Representative Garcia's chief of staff was the only Democrat who filed to run in the primary at the direction of Representative Garcia, undermining the process of a free and fair election," the moderate Democrat continued.

She said "Garcia's actions are beneath the dignity of his office and incompatible with the spirit of the Constitution."

"Now, therefore, be it resolved that the House of Representatives disapproves of the behavior of the representative from Illinois, Mr. Garcia, under rule nine, a resolution offered from the floor by a member other than the majority leader or the minority leader as a question of the privileges of the House, has immediate precedence," Gluesenkamp-Perez finished.

DEMOCRATS LIKELY TO CHIP AWAY AT RAZOR-THIN HOUSE GOP MAJORITY IN SPECIAL ELECTION SHOWDOWN

A "privileged resolution" is a mechanism for forcing a House vote on legislation within two congressional work days.

If not withdrawn, that means the full House could vote on condemning Garcia next week.

The move, a rare example of interparty hostilities between Democrats spilling out onto the House floor, appeared to catch other lawmakers by surprise. Fox News Digital did not see Garcia's immediate reaction.

Garcia's chief of staff Patty Garcia, to whom he is not related, launched her campaign to take over his House seat on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The congressman had initially filed to run for re-election in recent weeks before dropping out recently, citing his health and a desire to spend time with his grandchildren.

Fox News Digital reached out to his office for comment.