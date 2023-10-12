Expand / Collapse search
Democrat Sen Bob Menendez accused of acting as a foreign agent in superseding indictment

Menendez is accused of secretly aiding the Egyptian government

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is now facing additional charges of acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to benefit the Egyptian government through his "power and influence as a Senator," according to the superseding indictment filed by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday.

A superseding indictment is a formal document issued by a grand jury that replaces and expands upon a previous indictment in a criminal case. It is used when new evidence or charges arise after an initial indictment has been issued.

Menendez, along with his wife Nadine and three other New Jersey businessmen, were first charged in the federal bribery scheme on Sept. 23. 

"Among other actions, MENENDEZ provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt," the indictment states.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

