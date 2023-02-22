Democrat introduces bill that would mandate polling places in Nevada jails

A Democratic lawmaker in Nevada is looking to force jails in the state to provide polling locations for those incarcerated there.

Progressive State Sen. Melanie Scheible introduced Nevada State Senate Bill 162 last week, which would require polling places to be set up on site at county and city jails throughout the state in order to provide a way for prisoners that are eligible and registered to vote to cast their ballots in-person on the day of an election.

SEX WORKER SUSPECT IN NEVADA ‘BUNNY RANCH’ SHOOTING SAYS SHE'S WRONGFULLY ACCUSED

According to the bill, provisions in Nevada election law, "with certain exceptions," apply to "polling places established in jails, voting at such polling places and registering to vote on the day of the election as these polling places."

Republicans in the state were quick to criticize the bill, including one group with close ties to Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.

SMALL NEVADA TOWN GETS COUNTY APPROVAL TO LIFT BAN ON ALCOHOL SALES

"Nevada voters have made it clear that they want increased election integrity measures, but Democrats in the state legislature would rather expend resources for violent felons than pursue common sense solutions like voter ID," Better Nevada PAC spokesman John Burke said in a statement, referencing what he said was polling showing Nevadans supporting measures to protect election integrity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Those who think they're joking will be sorely disappointed. Nevadans deserve to know from each and every Democrat in the state legislature whether they will support this outrageous legislation," he added.