Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Democrat campaign committee ad lauding infrastructure bill features Russian airplane

NRCC wryly urged Adam Schiff to 'investigate them for incompetence'

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ad released Tuesday by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the House Democrats, extolling President Biden's recently passed infrastructure bill featured footage of a Russian Aeroflot airplane.

In the video, DCCC policy director Molly Carey describes various benefits Democrats see in the new law: "It means less traffic on the way to work, safer and more reliable subway, bus, and train rides, better airport experiences," she says, at which point video of an Aeroflot jetliner appears.

"The DCCC's use of a Russian plane in their video is bizarre," said Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "Russia-gate truther Adam Schiff should investigate them for incompetence."

RUSSIAN AIRLINE AEROFLOT CREATES SPECIAL SECTION FOR PASSENGERS WHO WON'T WEAR MASKS

Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, made headlines last Thursday after denying any involvement in organizing mass transportation of migrants to Belarus, responding to a news report that it could face EU sanctions over the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

Aeroflot Russian Airlines Airbus A320 civil jet aircrafts at Moscow-Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot Russian Airlines Airbus A320 civil jet aircrafts at Moscow-Sheremetyevo International Airport. (Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"The information about Aeroflot's participation or assistance in the organization of mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is untrue," the company said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"Information about the threat of imposing sanctions may have a material negative impact on the operating and financial activities of the company, and its capitalization," the airline continued.

TIKTOK STAR, A FORMER FLIGHT ATTENDANT, REVEALS WHY PASSENGERS SHOULDN'T ACCEPT VOUCHERS AFTER BEING BUMPED

An Aeroflot Airlines Boeing 737 lands at London Heathrow Airport on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

An Aeroflot Airlines Boeing 737 lands at London Heathrow Airport on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DCCC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

More from Politics